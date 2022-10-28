Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess

Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!

We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos.

Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?

But how many videos are you getting of elephants smashing pumpkis?

Just one.

This week Eyewtiness News shared this video from the Milwaukee County Zoo of their 'smash and squash,' which took place last Monday, October 17.

I have to say, this video is incredibly adorable. I love the Milwaukee County Zoo, so that's probably part of my love for the video, but there's just something about the pumpkin smashing that gets me too.

You know, you can get in on the smashing too, next weekend at the Discovery Center Museum here in Rockford.

Ann Marie Walker from the museum stopped by Good Day Stateline last night to tell me all about the Spooky Science event this weekend and next weekend's Smashing Pumpkins.

I'm pretty sure you family needs to make glow in the dark slime to end out October and smash pumpkins to welcome November.

What could be more fun?

