Indoor Amusement Park In Illinois Has 45,000 Square Feet Of Family Fun

Forget planning for the weather, this indoor amusement park in Tinley Park, Illinois is the perfect trip to take this summer!

Let's take you back to that time as a kid when your parents had a huge trip planned for weeks, even months, to take you to that amusement park you've been dying to go to. The days are approaching, you've bragged to all your friends that you get to go and they don't, and then all of a sudden the worst happens. Weather makes your plans fall through.

Well, at Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park, Illinois, you don't have to worry about plans getting ruined by weather - unless it's like a huge tornado then yes, please take shelter.

ODYSSEY FUN WORLD - TINLEY PARK

With over 45,000 square feet of indoor fun, you'll never run out of things to do!

For kids and adults of all ages, this is a great amusement park to spend an entire weekend adventuring.

The indoor bumper cars are my favorite. Brings back a lot of memories when I'd go to Wisconsin Dells and ride all the indoor rollercoasters before they change it up!

How about some EPIC laser tag?

You know you'll get reallllly competitive with your family and friends if you do this. I can't hold back when I get that gear on step on the battlefield!

They even have a giant Ferris Wheel inside and classic arcade games to try if you're not totally into all the rides.

Like myself, I'm not a rides type of person, so I would definitely check out all the arcade games to occupy my time there!

The Arcade has a prize redemption center so you will leave with some awesome prizes to show off to all your friends!

When it is nice outside, they do have a bunch of attractions to visit, too.

A zipline is one of the more appealing to everybody because who doesn't want to fly across the sky at least once in their life?!

The outdoor amusement park also has go karts, water bumper cars, miniature golf, and even batting cages for the sports-goers visiting!

So, what's stopping you from planning your next visit? Definitely not the weather, that's for sure. Odyssey Fun World is located at 19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park. You can find more amusement park information on their website!

