Yard Plants That Will Repel All Types Of Unwanted Bugs

If your yard is a hotspot for insects that are a nuisance, there are some plants that you can put out that will help you get rid of them.

I don't know about you, but during the summer, my yard becomes infested with insects from mosquitos to ants and ticks to spiders. No one really wants those bugs living in your yard and ruining your fun outside. Sure, you can go out and buy bug spray for your lawn, but that can get pretty expensive after a while. So what can you do to get rid of these uninvited guests with minimal cost and effort?

Repel Insects With Plants

We all know of a few plants that are said to help get rid of certain insects. This isn't anything new. However, I was unaware of exactly what kind of plants you can put in your yard that will get rid of certain insects. LoveAndMarrigeBlog.com broke down what plants can help get rid of insects, and there are a lot of options here that should help you this summer. There are plants of all kinds of shapes and colors that will add to the beauty that is your lawn, plus they will actually serve a purpose.

When it comes to the plants, you will want to plant them near windows, doors, patios, and other places you (or the bugs) might hang out. Rather than breaking this down plant by plant, let's make it easy for you to navigate based on insects that you want to get rid of.

Flies

LoveAndMarrigeBlog.com reports that basil, mint, lavender, and rosemary will all repel these unwanted picnic crashers.

Mosquitoes

My yard is full of mosquitoes throughout the summer and it's beyond annoying. If you're looking to get rid of them in your yard, try planting marigold, mint, basil, catnip, or lemongrass.

Moths

Too many moths in your yard? LoveAndMarrigeBlog.com says that you should plant rosemary or lavender.

Ticks

Nobody likes ticks. Yet they are one of the hardest insects to detect in your yard. They're like ninjas: you don't see them and then you notice they attacked you out of nowhere a few hours after you went outside. If you want to keep these pests out of your yard, try planting catnip, lavender, or chrysanthemums.

Cockroaches

These nasty little things can be repelled from your yard if you plant catnip or lemongrass.

Spiders

Probably the most feared of the insects, spiders are not something that people want crawling around near them. To help repel them from your yard, you will want to plant mint, lavender, or chrysanthemums.

Ants

You never just see one ant in your yard. There's a whole army of them. If you want to send them marching somewhere else, LoveAndMarrigeBlog.com recommends that you plant mint, peppermint, or chrysanthemums.

There you have it! Hopefully, this helps you out when it comes to these pests invading your yard and house. LoveAndMarrigeBlog.com lists a couple of other plants that will repel bugs from your yard that you might want to check out too.

