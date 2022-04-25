Exciting News! Oak Ridge Boys Coming to RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky
Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week.
I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?
This was one of my Mom's favorites songs that came out in 1982. It shot all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts.
Elvira is probably the most notable song from the Oak Ridge Boys. It was also a #1 hit single for the group when it came out in 1981. Do you know all of the words as I do?
Oak Ridge Boys at RiverPark Center
The Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing their four-part harmonies to Owensboro with their Front Porch Singin' Tour. The acclaimed group has sold over 41 million records, and won five GRAMMY® Awards and nine DOVE Awards, along with multiple CMA and ACM Awards. The Oak Ridge Boys are also in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Are you ready to sing along to Elvira and Bobby Sue?
Make plans to see the Oak Ridge Boys on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. Ticket pre-sale will take place from May 2nd through May 8th, 2022, and tickets will be available to the general public on May 9th.
Tickets will range from $48.75 to $84, which includes fees.
Possible Concert Setlist
According to concerty.com, this is a possible setlist based on the songs they've played over their last 40 concerts. If true, this will be a long concert with all of our favorites songs being sung.
Everyday
American Made
Y'all Come Back Saloon
You're the One
Louisiana Red Dirt Highway
Sail Away
Dream On
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight
Callin' Baton Rouge
Beautiful You
Thank God for Kids
Mama's Table
I Guess It Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes
Roll Tennessee River
Life's Railway to Heaven
Life Is Beautiful
Old Ways
Swing Down Chariot
Love, Light, and Healing
Elvira
Bobbie Sue
Will you be going to the show? What are your favorite Oak Ridge Boys songs?