Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week.

I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?

This was one of my Mom's favorites songs that came out in 1982. It shot all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts.

Elvira is probably the most notable song from the Oak Ridge Boys. It was also a #1 hit single for the group when it came out in 1981. Do you know all of the words as I do?

Oak Ridge Boys at RiverPark Center

The Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing their four-part harmonies to Owensboro with their Front Porch Singin' Tour. The acclaimed group has sold over 41 million records, and won five GRAMMY® Awards and nine DOVE Awards, along with multiple CMA and ACM Awards. The Oak Ridge Boys are also in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Are you ready to sing along to Elvira and Bobby Sue?

Make plans to see the Oak Ridge Boys on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. Ticket pre-sale will take place from May 2nd through May 8th, 2022, and tickets will be available to the general public on May 9th.

Tickets will range from $48.75 to $84, which includes fees.

Possible Concert Setlist

According to concerty.com, this is a possible setlist based on the songs they've played over their last 40 concerts. If true, this will be a long concert with all of our favorites songs being sung.

Everyday

American Made

Y'all Come Back Saloon

You're the One

Louisiana Red Dirt Highway

Sail Away

Dream On

Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight

Callin' Baton Rouge

Beautiful You

Thank God for Kids

Mama's Table

I Guess It Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes

Roll Tennessee River

Life's Railway to Heaven

Life Is Beautiful

Old Ways

Swing Down Chariot

Love, Light, and Healing

Elvira

Bobbie Sue

Will you be going to the show? What are your favorite Oak Ridge Boys songs?