Missouri Man Still Holds a Fishing Record He Broke 50 Years Ago

It's been said that records are meant to be broken. Don't tell that to Paul Dilley of Springfield. He broke a fishing record in Missouri 50 years ago and it still hasn't been broken.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a throwback video this weekend telling the story of how Paul Dilley caught the biggest green sunfish in state history and his record still stands today.

Paul summarized his catch in a very humble way..."I just reeled it in...pretty near as any fish. It didn't put up no great big scrap...it kinda outgrowed itself...I'm not very excitable...I just thought that's a big ole perch".

Sunfish are normally rather tiny. Not the one Paul landed. It was 2 pounds and 2 ounces which is massive for that species of fish.

Paul's big catch happened at Stockton Lake in the spring of 1971 and has never been bested. Maybe this is one record that was not meant to be broken.

