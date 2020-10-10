Would You Like to Make $1,000 for a 24-Hour Horror Movie Marathon?

'Tis the season to watch horror movies, right? Why not get paid for it?

Let's be honest, with COVID cases on the rise again, you probably won't be doing much outside of the house this Halloween season. If you're like me, you plan on watching quite a few horror movies to get you into the Halloween spirit. Some might say that getting paid to watch horror movies would be a dream job. Well, here's your chance at scoring your dream job!

CableTV.com is looking for someone to watch horror movies for 24 hours straight. Grab a Red Bull or make a pot of coffee because you have the chance to get paid $1,000 to stay up all night just to watch horror movies. Not only will you get paid $1,000, but you'll also get a Starbucks gift card, and some candy.

The best part is YOU get to pick the movies. They say, quote, "Anything goes: gooey gore-fests, monster movies, folk horror, killer clowns, ghost stories, giallo films, psychological thrillers, and even awesomely bad B-flicks."

24 hours is only 1,440 minutes, and most movies are only 90–120 minutes. That’s only 12–16 movies. So I am sure that you can find enough movies to keep you occupied for 24 hours.

It should be noted that you will have to live-tweet the marathon. Which shouldn't be a problem, right?

To apply, all you have to do is fill out your information and complete a short answer as to why you’re a horror-obsessed fan who’d be perfect for this job. But hurry, the last day to apply is October 19th, 2020!

Think you are the perfect candidate? Complete the application for your chance to win by CLICKING HERE!

Oh, and if you need a little help deciding what to watch, I put together a good list of horror movies for you to check out. Even if you don't get the job, these are still some movies that you should watch this Halloween season!