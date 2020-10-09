Youth Resources Offers In-Person & Virtual ‘Teen Court’ Training

If you have an 8th-12th grader who might be interested in being a part of the Vanderburgh County Teen Court, they are invited to take part in volunteer training sessions on Thursday, October 15th, and on Thursday, October 22nd. Teen Court is one of the annual programs hosted by Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana.

The October 15th session will be in-person, from 5pm-6pm, at Youth Resources, located at 4451 N. First Avenue on the lower level of the First Federal Savings Bank. The October 22nd session, however, will be virtual.

If you are interested in attending either session, or if you have any questions, please contact Blake Palmer. See the flyer below for contact info.

According to Youth Resources, the Vanderburgh County Teen Court is "a restorative justice-based diversion program that serves first-time juvenile offenders and middle school and high school student volunteers (8th-12th grade). Respondents are sentenced at a hearing of their peers who volunteer to serve as jury members, prosecuting attorneys, defense attorneys, bailiff, and judge’s assistant and who are mentored by adult attorneys. Teen Court provides respondents and youth volunteers with the mentors, education, tools, and resources to make positive, healthy choices."