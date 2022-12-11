Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day

A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child.

According to an official press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Hernandez cried when she found out she had won the Powerball.

"I'm just so excited and happy," she said.

Hernandez, who works as a housekeeper, played her two sons' birthdays on a Quick Picket ticket that cost her $3.

Though she used her sons' birthdays to pick numbers for her lottery ticket, Hernandez believes her newborn daughter had a major hand in her good fortune.

"I feel like she brought me my luck. I'm so thankful," she shared.

According to the press release, Hernandez claimed her prize Nov. 30. She cashed out approximately $65,015 after taxes.

The lucky mom plans to apply her winnings toward her home mortgage.

Hernandez's winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from the QuikTrip convenience store located on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord, N.C.

