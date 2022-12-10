ITV ITV loading...

Meet Clifford

Sweet Clifford has been at It Takes a Village since March 2022. According to the staff, Clifford is the sweetest dog!

He was found as a stray in Spencer County and earned his name from the kennel staff because he is a "big red dog." Their vet believes he's a lab mix and about two years old. He weighed just under 60 lbs.

Clifford participates in the shelter's rent-a-dog program and recently enjoyed a day in the park. His renter raved about what a great boy Clifford was on the day out! "We rented Clifford for the day and he's such a good boy!! He rode in the car well with his nose in the wind, bird and people watched, and was ready to give kisses and get belly rubs after his walk."

Clifford is still looking for someone to be his Emily Elizabeth, so please complete an application at ITV rescue.org.

