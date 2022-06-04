Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.

WNIN to Host First-Ever "Taste of Evansville" International Food Festival

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the WNIN studios on the corner of the Main Street Walkway and Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville and will feature a wide variety of samples from "cuisines that make up Evansville’s culinary landscape."

The event is free to attend and open to all ages and will feature live entertainment from a few local musicians. While samples provided by the restaurants in attendance will be free, a few of our local food trucks will also be on-site with food available to purchase. For those who would like to wash down all that delicious food with an adult beverage, Mo's House (located in the Haynie's Corner Arts District) will also be on-site with a cash bar.

Parking for the event will be available in the Old National Bank parking garage across the street from the WNIN building.



The event will also give you the chance to get a sneak preview of the new PBS series, The Great American Recipe, a new cooking competition show featuring ten home cooks showcasing their signature dishes in an effort to win the national search for, you guessed it, the great American recipe.

For more information on "Taste of Evansville," visit the WNIN website.

