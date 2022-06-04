If you have children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or any children in your home for that matter, you know they inevitably will find a black Sharpie and treat it like a washable marker. They will be marking up the walls and giving each other marker tattoos.

Remember the little boy that went viral for making a permanent marker sleeve?

How do you get permanent markers off of the skin?

My granddaughter did this just the other day, but only on her brand new shirt, by 'accident' of course. I wasn't about to throw the shirt away. So, I tried to figure out a way to remove the hopefully NOT permanent marker.

How to get permanent marker off clothes

According to cos.net.au,

Rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, hairspray, nail polish remover, or non-gel toothpaste can all be used to remove permanent markers from everyday fabric items like clothes, pillows, or bedsheets. So, before dumping your permanent marker-stained clothes in the bin, try wiping the stain with an alcohol-based hairspray.

How can I get a permanent marker off plastic?

The Spruce says,

Color over the permanent marker you wish to remove with a dry-erase marker. Wipe over the area with a rag, and the permanent marker should come right off along with the dry-erase marker. Repeat if any permanent marker remains. How do I get a permanent marker off of wood? But, what if your kids write on your furniture?

