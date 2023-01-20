Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?

The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.

At almost 200 years old (198 years this year to be exact) The Log Inn has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana. The Log Inn is also well known for its delicious fried chicken and family-style dinners.

The Log Inn is a place where my family has gone to celebrate many big events. From birthdays to graduations, and engagements, my family has gone to The Log Inn several times to enjoy a delicious family-style meal and celebrate fun occasions. I know this holds true for many in the Tri-State as well! The Log Inn isn't just a restaurant, where you go to eat fried chicken, it's a whole experience of enjoying a family-style meal with loved ones (and a family-style meal that you don't have to cook)! So why is The Log Inn currently closed?

Why is The Log Inn Currently Closed?

I recently saw some friends asking Facebook why The Log Inn was currently closed, so I decided to check out The Log Inn's Facebook page, and according to comments on their Facebook page from current employees The Log Inn closes every January so they can do a deep clean on the building, and take care of some repairs that need to be made so The Log Inn can be in tip-top shape for the new year.

When will The Log Inn Reopen?

Good news, you don't have to wait too much longer before getting some of that delicious Log Inn fried chicken, as they will be reopening for 2023 on Friday, February 3rd at 4:00 PM!

Be sure to follow The Log Inn's facebook page to stay up to date with their reopening for 2023. I'm craving their fried chicken already!