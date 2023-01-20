Meet Mark Wahlberg Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky – He’ll Even Sign Your Bottle

Yes, Marky Mark minus the Funky Bunch, will be visiting friends at a Liquor Barn Party Mart. Those friends could be you if you make the road trip!

Wahlburgers Peachtree Sneak Peek With Mark Wahlberg And Chef Paul Wahlberg Getty Images for Wahlburgers loading...

TEQUILA!

Mark Wahlberg knows his way around a burger, and now you can pair that with a little Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg has joined the growing list of celebrities that have attached their name to a liquor brand.

Flecha Azul is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave exclusively grown in Tequila, Jalisco. I'm not sure what any of that really means, but I think it qualifies as top-shelf tequila.

Welcome Flecha Azul and Mark Wahlberg to sign your bottle. We apologize to inform you that we are unable to accommodate any personal memorabilia items for signing or other uses. Space is limited.

Ok, so obviously you have to be 21+ to even go inside Liquor Barn and don't bring something personal for him to sign. Should you prepare awkward conversation starters? Absolutely! I would recommend getting there early. You will need to purchase a bottle of tequila for Mark Wahlberg to sign. I would go ahead and buy one today if you are planning on attending the signing event.

Will you be my Thunder Buddy?

Do you think that Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man?

If you were a superhero, which one would you be?

Is Jenny that extra at home? Maybe don't ask that one...

More Event Details

Liquor Barn Middletown Commons

13401 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

January 21, 2023 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM CST

