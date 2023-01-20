Breaking News Update: Evansville Police Dept. Releases Name of Westside Walmart Shooter

It's sad to say but most of the time when I'm out shopping or running errands, I find myself looking around for anything suspicious. Last night's active shooter incident is an example of why it's important to always be aware of your surroundings.

Westside Walmart Active Shooter Incident

Evansville Dispatch says the call came in at 9:59 PM Thursday, January 19, 2023, of an active shooter at the Westside Walmart on Redbank Road. The officers entered the store and actively looked for the offender, who was firing rounds inside the store.

This had to be an intense situation for the Walmart employees, customers, and our police officers and first responders.

Watch the 5:00 AM Press Conference Below

Police say there was one victim and she was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are not known at this time.

EPD Releases Information about the Shooter

25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II

A former employee of the Westside Walmart

Arrested in May of 2022 for assault of co-workers

Officers engaged in gunfire, and the suspect was deceased inside the store

Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department Addressed the Media

Seven Evansville Police Officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy engaged in gunfire with the suspect. No officers were injured, but they were taken to the hospital for a blood draw, per policy. The officers have also turned in their duty weapons as evidence. They have also provided statements to the city attorney. Rounds were fired inside and outside of Walmart.

We will update this story as any new information is available.

