The burger lovers have spoken and the City of Owensboro has listened. Burger Week is coming back town and, this year, will last even longer! Visit Owensboro just released the details of the 3rd Annual Owensboro Burger Week, which will take place March 3rd through the 11th.

In 2021 and 2022, Burger Week was a five-day event. This year, it will expand to nine days!

Dave Kirk, with Visit Owensboro, says "One thing we have kept hearing over the last few years is we wish it was longer so we could try more burgers." Well, with four more days added to the schedule, you're definitely going to have that opportunity. I can speak from experience. Last year, in five days, I had 24 of the 32 burgers featured. Not kidding.

And while the added days are a huge win for hungry consumers, it's also a big win for the participating restaurants as well. Dave adds, "This will hopefully give our restaurants more time to sell more burgers and alleviate some of the crowds to reduce wait time."

Speaking of those restaurants, Visit Owensboro is currently recruiting participants for Burger Week 2023. Any restaurant who'd like to participate can email Katelyn Weaver at cvb@visitowensboro.com to enter. The deadline to do so is Thursday, February 16th.

Of course, the huge selling point for the burger-eating public is this . . .

$7 BURGERS

During Owensboro Burger Week, each of those participating restaurants will be selling its burger for $7 including tax. Those restaurants also decide how large the burger will be, what kind of burger it will be and if it comes with any sides.

Once again, there will be a panel of judges, who will sample the burgers blindly and, ultimate, choose the Burger Week Champion!

THE 2022 CHAMPION

Last year, Dee's Diner claimed the crown with their ridiculously good French Toast Burger.

Response to that burger was so great, Dee's added it to their menu permanently.

The 2022 runner-up was the Miller House's Get in My Pork Belly Burger.

3rd Place was claimed by O'Bryan's Bar & Grill, who created a delicious burger called The Maker's Melt.

Of course, Burger Week fans know that O'Bryan's has established itself as one of the reliable stars of the week. Here's why!

THE 2021 CHAMPION

Yep! That's right. The first year of Owensboro Burger Week, O'Bryan's Bar & Grill won the overall title.

So, who's going to claim the top prize in 2023? Kenneth Harper, from Dee's Diner, is already throwing down the gauntlet. He says, "As the winner of last year's Burger Week, we are excited to defend our title."

Burger Week is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, Hillview Farms Meats and Green River Appliance.