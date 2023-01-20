How Western Kentucky Families Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Utility Bills

Many families and individuals struggle to pay their bills, especially in the colder winter months. There is a program that will help pay those bills and here's how to sign up.

AUDUBON AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES OFFERS HELP

AACS is a wonderful resource here in the Green River Area of Kentucky. They offer a variety of services to the community.

Our agency's goal is to seek out, identify and work toward mitigating causes of poverty within the community; to make the community more responsive to the needs and interests of the low-income by mobilizing available resources and instilling a greater institutional sense, and to develop a system of priorities among projects as needed for the most effective and efficient use of resources for services to low-income people.

Get our free mobile app

NEED HELP PAYING YOUR WINTER BILLS? HERE'S WHAT TO DO

ACS has a significant amount of funding specifically for helping families in need during these times. If you or someone you know is in need of help please contact Audubon Area Community Services.

They have several programs right now with different income levels, and some with no income requirements at all. AACS can assist households with rent, mortgage, food, and utilities including natural gas, electric, propane, kerosene, water, and wastewater (sewer).

AACS AACS loading...

Here's the information from their Facebook page;

Audubon Area Community Services will be accepting applications for LIHEAP Crisis beginning January 9th to assist eligible households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023, or until funds are depleted.

Daviess – 270-686-1662 Hancock – 270-927-6500 Henderson – 270-826-6071 McLean – 270-273-3355 Ohio – 270-775-6145 Union – 270-389-3742 Webster – 270-639-5635

#makingitpossible #capky #LIHEAP For more information about LIHEAP and other resources available through Community Action Agencies across Kentucky, visit www.CAPKY.org.

Funding was provided by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services through a block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.