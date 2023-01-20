The Best Indoor Things to Do with Kids in the Evansville-Owensboro Area When the Weather Isn’t Great

Needing ideas of things to do indoors with the kiddos when the weather is less than perfect outside? Whether you are wanting out of the house, or if you prefer to stay at home we've got you covered. There are many fun activities and places to go to help entertain the littles and maybe to help work out some of that endless energy they all seem to have.

Options around the Tri-State

Owensboro Museum of Science and History

Reopening on January 20th with a new exhibit installation "little tots farm gallery" the museum always makes for both a fun and educational location to keep in mind for kids of all ages.

Elite Air Owensboro

With toddler friendly hours on Saturday mornings from 9 am to 11 am these hours are for children 5 and under. Cost is $25 per family.

Ozone Laser Tag in Owensboro

Another great option for kids to burn off some steam in the Big O. They are open from Wednesday to Sunday with differing hours each day.

Diamond Lanes Echo Henderson

A great place for a family bowling trip! They have quarter specials every Wednesday and Sunday. Entry fee is $8.00 and then $0.25 game play.

Children's Museum of Evansville

Endless fun can be found within the walls of cMoe and upcoming on February 2nd there is a family free night from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Inflatable Fun Factory Evansville

Indoor inflatable! the perfect rainy day escape. There are endless hours of fun to be had here!

Deep Blue Indoor Play Evansville

A 15,000 square foot indoor playground located in Evansville's east side is a fantastic way to enjoy a park playground without having to worry about mother nature.

You can have a 'ball' at Walthers! They offer mini-golf, an arcade, lazer tag, and mini-bowling. They also have a canteen with lots of kid-friendly food options. For $35, two people can enjoy a round of mini-golf, lazer tag, pizza, and drinks.

A local favorite is the FEC in Newburgh. With 20 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a two-story laser tag arena, a mega-arcade and redemption center, and the Burgh House American-themed restaurant, you certainly won't get bored. Go before 5 PM for bowling discounts or ask about KIDS BOWL FREE during the summer.

Eastland Mall

Spend an afternoon at the mall. They offer a free indoor playground and kids can ride on the little animals for a small fee. Grab lunch at the food court and check out some of the kid-friendly stores the mall has to offer.

A pizza buffet will make parents happy and an arcade full of games will make kids happy. Prices range from $6.99-$10.99 per person and include food, drinks, and dessert. Game play card additional. Ask about their report card discounts.

Other Places to Check

Libraries - public libraries offer kids' activities, toys, events, and much more.

Movie theaters - catch your favorite flick. Matinees are often cheaper than evening movies and are also less crowded.

Kid-Friendly Lunch or Dinner Date: go somewhere that offers a little entertainment too like Chuck-E-Cheese or GattiTown.

Indoor Stay-At-Home Activity Options

If leaving the house isn't something you're interested in doing on a cold day, who could blame you? Here are some fun things to do at home with items you may already have.

Board games- Do you have a dusty stash of board games stacked in the hall closet? Go ahead and pull those out, make some snacks, and have a family game night. Some classic favorites in my home are Clue, Monopoly, and Sorry.

Movie Night- Discover some new favorite flicks on your already subscribed streaming services or pull out an old favorite on DVD and pop some popcorn.

Create an art project- get crafty with items found around your home, I'm sure the finished piece will have a place of honor on the fridge!

Check out this quick video for more indoor activities!

