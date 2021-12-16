UPDATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17TH @ 4:48 AM

The West Side Nut Club announced on Facebook Thursday evening it had spoken with the Western Kentucky Regional EMA Director who informed them the Dawson Springs area does not need any additional supplies at this time, but will continue to accept monetary donations.

Their full statement reads as follows:

Update on Dec 18th WSNC Kentucky Tornado Donation Drive 12pm-6pm

We had a meeting today with the Western Kentucky Regional EMA Director. These are the guys making all of the decisions on what's needed in the area and what kind of help they need. We were informed today that right now at this moment, they DO NOT NEED ANYMORE ITEMS AT THIS TIME!! They are asking for Monetary donations only. I understand we listed certain items yesterday, but with the amount of help they are getting from everywhere, the list of items changes hourly.

So please, only bring cash or checks written out to West Side Nut Club, Inc. These will be given to some area banks where we have been notified the money will stay in the Dawson Springs area for aid.

If you have items you have already bought to donate we will still accept these items. They will be distributed to places that are in need, but not necessarily affected by the tornados.

Cash can still be donated at the University of Evansville Purple Aces Baskeball game on Saturday!! Doors open at 3pm, games starts at 4pm...and at the 1st full media timeout they will do a "Pass The Bucket" to collect for our drive.

Thank you

ORIGINAL STORY

For the second time in a week, the West Side Nut Club are setting up a collection drive for residents in western Kentucky whose lives were turned upside down following the tornado that tore through their towns late Friday night.

The Club quickly threw together their first collection drive last Saturday, less than 24 hours after the events of Friday night. The four-hour drive collected enough supplies to fill five trailers and $4,000 in monetary donations, all of which was delivered to residents in Bremen, Kentucky on Monday by over 80 members of the club who also spent the day cooking for residents and other volunteers, and assisted in the cleanup effort.

This Saturday's drive will take place in the same location as last week's, Acorn Plaza at the corner of 10th and Franklin Streets. However, you'll have a little more time to drop off a donation as this week's drive will run for six hours from Noon until 6:00 PM.

In a press release announcing the drive, Ryan Beck, the Media Relations representative for the Club says they've been told there is a great demand for the following items:

Laundry detergent

Paper plates, plastic cutlery, and plastic/Styrofoam cups

Trash bags

Baby food and formula

Denture cleaner/adhesive

Disposable razors

Hygiene products for men

Eye contact solution

Pillows

New packaged underwear and panties (all sizes)

Children and Infant OTC medicines

Thermometers

Nail clippers

Cotton swabs/Q-Tips

Instant coffee

Charcoal

Lighter fluid

Small Grills

Coolers and Styrofoam coolers

African-American hair bonnets, beads, and barrettes

Cellphone chargers

Laundry baskets

Totes with lids of all sizes

Heavy duty cardboard boxes all sizes

Propane tanks, large and small

Chainsaws, Chains and chainsaw oil

Empty gas cans

NEW winter clothing for both men and women

NEW Children's winter clothing- all ages

In addition to these items, the Club will also accept monetary donations during the drive. Both cash and check donations will be accepted with checks made payable to the West Side Nut Club. Checks can also be mailed to the following address:

West Side Nut Club

PO Box 6032, Evansville, IN 47719

All money collected will be used to buy supplies which the Club will deliver on Monday (December 20th).

[Source: West Side Nut Club Press Release]

