Winter Thrillseekers Need to Try the Toboggan Run at This Indiana State Park

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. But what do you do when there is no snow? It got up to 65 degrees today here in southern Indiana, so who knows when we're going to any snow. What I do know is that if you're up to a road trip to northern Indiana, you can find some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.

For over 85 years, fun-loving families have been visiting Indiana's Pokagon State Park, home of TOBOGGAN RUN. Riders start by climbing a 30-foot tower before you and three friends hop on a toboggan and head down a 90-foot vertical drop, reaching speeds up to 40 mph. Toboggan Run is a refrigerated slide that lasts for about 30 seconds over the quarter-mile course.

Get our free mobile app

One really cool thing (pardon the pun) about Toboggan Run is the cost. No, it's not free, but it is definitely a great value. You don't have to pay every time you ride the slide - instead, you pay $20 for an hour and you ride as much as you want/can. Toboggan Run is open from 10am-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays now through February 27, 2022. They will also have extended weekday hours (10am-6pm) during the week of December 20th and the week of December 27th, which is perfect for all those kiddos out of school for winter break.

Pokagon State Park is located in Angola, Indiana, which is way up north, just about as far north as you can go before you hit Michigan.

35 Celebrities Who Were Born in Indiana

28 Popular and Obscure Songs With 'Indiana' in Their Lyrics