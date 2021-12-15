Make Perfect Cup of Hot Chocolate With These Creative Hacks

Last night my husband asked me if I would like for him to make me a cup. Of course I said, yes. But, what I asked him next may surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

I asked him if he was going to make it with warm milk or hot water. Yes, I prefer my hot chocolate packaged mix to be made with hot water. Before you judge me, hear me out.

Sometimes, well, to be honest, most times, I find hot chocolate made with warm milk to be way too rich. The warm milk makes the chocolate mix too chocolatey. There, I said it. I was tippy-toeing around because I knew you would judge, but it's true. In fact, it kind of upsets my stomach after I drink it.

So, after my husband refused to make me a cup of hot chocolate with hot water last night, I decided to do on a quest to fund the perfect cup for myself. Will water even be one of the ways to make an amazing cup? Is milk better than water? Can you add ingredients to make your hot chocolate even more amazing? You'll see.

First, let's consult the website who really knows what is good and what's not, and how to make anything simply better, realsimple.com,

Here are some pretty creative hot chocolate hacks to try:

Add some espresso.

Sprinkle of sugar and cinnamon.

In an oven-safe mug, toast marshmallow topping in oven.

Add pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, and white chocolate chips.

Make with warm eggnog or custard.

Add mint chocolate chip ice cream in a small bowl, and whipped cream.

Wanna get a little more creative, try these.

Ok, so apparently, hot water is a no-no. I guess my husband is right. But, don't tell him, ok?

Hot chocolate can even make a great homemade Christmas gift.

Try One Of The Nine Festive Beverages From Tristate Coffee Shops To Warm You Up This Holiday

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?