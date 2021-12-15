Where To Find A “Jingle All The Way” Turbo Man In The Evansville Area

90s kids will be thrilled to know that they can relive their childhood with their very own Turbo Man action figure from the iconic Christmas movie, "Jingle All The Way."

This might be an unpopular opinion, but my favorite Christmas movie of all time is the 1996 comedy, "Jingle All The Way," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. I don't know what it was, but as a child, that movie sucked me in, and any time it came on, I was glued to the TV. When I was a kid, I always wanted one of those Turbo Man action figures from the movie. It looked like so much fun to play with. While I never got that toy as a kid, I have the opportunity to have it as an adult.

You can own your very own Turbo Man action figure from "Jingle All The Way" twenty-five years after the movie premiered. Better late than never, right? Funko has released a Turbo Man action figure just like the one from the movie.

Travis Sams

These action figures are being sold exclusively at Walmart. It's even in the same kind of packaging as it was in the movie. I don't care if I am 32 years old now, I HAVE to have this! The Turbo Man action figure is 13.5-inches tall, comes with 3 action accessories, features electronic lights and sounds, and yes, it does say "It's Turbo Time!"

I found this particular Turbo Man at the Walmart in Boonville, but stores in the surrounding area should have some in stock for you to give to that special 90s kid in your life. You can also order them online by clicking here. Now, if you'll excuse me, I am going to go watch "Jingle All The Way" and rub my Turbo Man action figure in front of Jamie's face...if you know you know.

