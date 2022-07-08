Watch Smart Kentucky Mini Horse Turn on Barn Fan To Cool Down

Horses are tricky like that. It's part of what makes them so smart. Then when they do something out of the ordinary, you have to remind yourself they're a horse and not a dog or even a human.

Growing up with a horse

From the time I was 9 months old, I had a horse. My house, Toy, was really like a part of the family. We always said that she didn't know she was a horse. She acted more like a dog.

Toy was a beautiful, white Quarter Horse/Palamino mix. She was pure white, except for a white steak down her nose and baby blue eyes.

(the photo below is not my actual horse, but looks very much like her)

She would follow me around the barn lot, lay down beside me if I stopped to play with my toys, and let me pretend that she was a playhouse. Yes, she would stand perfectly still, except for a tail that swatted flies and let me play with my barbies and dolls underneath her belly. To y would also protect me from any dogs, chickens, geese, or cows that tried to get near me.

I can't tell you how many problems she helped me solve love the years just b being a good listener. Any time in my young life, that I was upset, I would walk to the back barn lot, climb up on the fence, and Toy would come running up to comfort me.

Toy passed away of natural causes at the age of 31. It was a very sad day. But, I was so honored to have grown up with the love of a horse in my life. I'll never forget her, or how smart she was.

How smart are horses?

I've been around several horses in my life. All of them seem to know things. They possess a mystical, strong and quiet intelligence. It's like they have it all figured out.

According to The Plaid Horse,

Horses are considered to be one of the most intelligent animals on earth, due to their ability to learn quickly and remember things for a long time. They can also solve problems and figure out how to get what they want. For example, a horse may know how to open a gate in order to get out of a pen or field.

Toy often opened her gate, too. We think she could even somehow open the cow's gate in the middle of the night. I think she just wanted us to wake up and. come outside.

Kentucky mini horse can turn on barn fan

Like my horse, this mini horse is super smart. After seeing the barn fan being turned on by a pull chord, she figured that she might be able t turn it on whenever she gets hot. And, she absolutely can turn it on. Look.

According to the licensor of the video on Rumble,

We rescued her mother thinking she was a baby here in Kentucky. To our surprise 2 months later we walked into the barn and found what we thought was a baby standing next to a tiny 20-lb baby. She has grown into a super-intelligent miniature horse, that can do everything but talk. She doesn’t know she’s a horse.

I think those are the best kind of horses.

