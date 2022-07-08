The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Kentucky

If you live in one of these Kentucky towns...you might be a redneck.

There's nothing wrong with being considered a redneck. Heck, some of the finest men consider themselves a redneck. Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:

The list of great rednecks doesn't start and end with him. You've also got people like Larry the Cable Guy, the gang from "Duck Dynasty", Hank Williams Jr., Stone Cold Steve Austin...heck, the list goes on and on from there. Some people even get a little competitive with being a redneck. Take Hardy's song "Rednecker" for example:

A few months back, I wrote an article about a YouTube video from 2016 explaining which ten towns in Indiana are the most redneck. You can check that out by clicking here. As it turns out, the same guy also did a video about the ten most redneck cities in Indiana's neighboring state, Kentucky. So naturally, I have to take a deep dive into that now.

How did this video come to the conclusion about the most redneck towns in Kentucky? They measured the things that all rednecks love: shooting, hunting, fishing, tobacco, bars, Walmarts, and also Dollar Stores. So what towns in Kentucky made the top ten? Let's find out:

10 Most Redneck Cities in Kentucky

10. Benton

Benton, Kentucky ranks 11th for trailer parks and 12th for places to get chew. Plus, who could forget about their annual spring Tater Day Festival? I have family in Benton, so I can confirm that this city should be on the list!

9. Barbourville

Barbourville ranks 7th for chew, 3rd for Walmarts, and there's a 56% graduation rate, according to the video.

8. Morehead

Located along I-65, Morehead, Kentucky comes in at number eight on the list. The video explains that the town is 95% white and the high school graduation rate is 78%, so there are quite a few smart rednecks.

7. Carrollton

The town of Carrollton ranks 5th for the number of places to get guns, and the number of Waffle House restaurants is 2nd per capita in the state.

6. Rabbit Hash

This town apparently had a dog as its mayor (maybe still does), named Lucy Lou. Plus with a name like "Rabbit Hash", how could it not be redneck?!

5. Corbin

Corbin, Kentucky ranks 15th for trailer parks, 12th for chew, and 8th in Kentucky for fishing and bait shops.

4. Hazard

You might be thinking about those Duke boys when you hear this name, so naturally, it has a redneck connection. Hazard ranks 3rd for bait shops in Kentucky and 8th for mobile home parks.

3. Hillview

The video explains that this town is 98% white and also adds that 90% of the town doesn't complain about being a redneck. Hillview has a few Dollar Stores, a Walmart, Waffle House, two smoke shops, Family Dollar, and a bait shop...all the familiar symptoms of a redneck town.

2. Hyden

The town of Hyden ranks 5th in Kentucky for places to get chew, and 7th for trailer parks.

1. Whitesburg

The most redneck city in Kentucky, according to this video, is Whitesburg. It ranks 3rd for smoke shops, 7th for mobile home parks, and 5th in Kentucky for bars per capita.

Again, these aren't my rankings. If you're upset that your town did or did not make this list, don't shoot the messenger. You can check out the video below to learn more about the most redneck cities in Kentucky.

