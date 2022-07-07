Cryptic Guidestones Monument Destroyed by Explosion in Northern Georgia

The Georgia Guidestones have stood as a silent and extremely cryptic messenger since being erected in 1980. One of the large tablets was destroyed by an explosion.

The blast occurred in the overnight hours of July 6, 2022.

The Guidestones are a favorite subject of conspiracy theorists due to their cryptic message and mysterious creation - no one knows for sure who paid for the monument and why.

The message of the Guidestones - some hail as visionary and others as Satanic - is highly controversial, leading with the call for a human population of under 500 million well below the planet's current 7.8 billion people. From Wikipedia, here are the 10 principles of the stones:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

The Georgia Guidestones have long been fare for History Channel docs. This recent piece from HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver gives a quick skim of the story of the Guidestones and perhaps at long last discovered some definitive proof of the man behind the stones, a suspected white supremacist.