You're sitting at a traffic light and it turns green. At that moment your mind is somewhere else...Putting together a mental grocery list, trying to figure out how much money is in your checking account without looking, or debating the real lyrics to the song, "Taking Care of Business." (Editors note, sing baking carrot biscuits next time you hear it...you'll never hear it the same)

So as you sit at that light for an extra 2.2 seconds, the guy behind you lays on his horn. Oh, crap! You floor it and off you go. What does it mean to honk your horn at someone? Is there a right or wrong way to do it? Do multiple horn "taps" mean the same as a long "beeeeeeeeep!" These are some great questions, and I believe I've found the answers.

Andrew Carlson lives in Oregon, Illinois and had a "car horn" situation. Trying to understand the meaning and the true reasons for a "beep, beep" is broken down in his Facebook post, and I love it. Check this out:

Drove by a friend's house and gave the ol' double tap "honk honk" and a wave...then spent faaarrrrr too many minutes in my own head, debating about how the quick double tap is really the ONLY acceptable form of friendly automotive salutations. One honk = abrupt and abrasive "pay attention to me" vibes. 3+ honks = confrontational road rage or overly annoying celebratory jackass...2 LONG honks = "Get The F out of the way" or "Are you fn kidding me!!" But the Quick Double Tap ALWAYS says "Hey there Buddy! I see ya and hope ya have a good one. If I weren't headed somewhere right now, I'd give ya a big ol hug and share a beer. - Andrew Carlson

Pure genius, and I agree 100%.