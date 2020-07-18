Was A Giant UFO Seen Exiting the Sun? You Decide

Something you my not know about me is that I have a space geek side. Yep, I love everything space. I was one of the original Star Trek AND Star Wars super fans. I fan girled out over every movie. And, made sure my kids were raised the right way by watching every movie with them several times. Even movies like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind where our DVD staples. I even had a UFO encounter when I was a teenager. So, when I come across stuff like this, it blows my mind.

What happened seems so unbelievable, aside from it being a possible UFO siting, but because it involved the sun. Apparently, a UFO was spotted leaving the sun. It looks as if it landed there, did some business and then took off. It's crazy to think about, but I guess anything is possible. It was discovered by UFO and alien expert Scott Waring, as he was looking images taken by NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory satellite.

The video is mind blowing, but even better is Scott's commentary. He and I are cut out or the same hunk of space cheese.

Here is a close up, still pic of the UFO. What do you think? UFO or just a shadow from the gases? My husband says just a hole in a swirl of gases. I'm not so sure. Anything is possible, right? Maybe they are the aliens are coming to save us from 2020.