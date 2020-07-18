Popular Song Lyrics as Social Distancing Signs [GALLERY]

With the coronavirus numbers continuing to climb and the stress of it's impact continuing to feel like it's suffocating at times, I wanted to have a little fun. I recently spotted these clever signs from Garland, Texas that utilized song lyrics to remind people to practice social distancing when out in public.

I actually shared the post to my Facebook page and I asked my friends to share with me song lyrics that they thought would make great social distancing signs. I took their responses and I turned them into some fun signs of our own.