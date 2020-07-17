The American Dream Car Show Nominated for Two Regional Emmy Awards

The nominees are out for the 56th annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards and The American Dream Car Show has not one, but TWO Emmy nominations!

The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is one of nineteen regional chapters. They consider themselves the standard bearers for excellence in the television broadcasting industry. One Tri-State based show and creators should be extremely proud because they got two nominations this year!

The American Dream Car show was nominated for the following:

Magazine Program - The American Dream Car Show: Vegas Baby!, Cinephreak Pictures, Jakob Bilinski, Jason Moore

- The American Dream Car Show: Vegas Baby!, Cinephreak Pictures, Jakob Bilinski, Jason Moore Program Host/Moderator/Narrator- Jason Moore The American Dream Car Show, Cinephreak Pictures

If you haven't seen The American Dream Car Show, it's truly a wild ride (no pun intended). Jason is an upbeat host, who keeps the show flowing, while learning all about incredible cars they find along their journey. I'll post their Vegas Baby! episode below, so you can get the experience and see what I mean (added bonus, a rat rod that has ties to Guns N Roses is featured in this episode)!

A huge congratulations to The American Dream Car Show team, and Jason Moore on their nominations. Hopefully soon we'll be showing off two new shiny Emmys in Evansville!