Christmas In July Craft Fair for Another Chance for Animals Saturday

Another Chance for Animals is asking everyone to please come to the Evansville Memorial Coliseum 300 Court St Saturday 7/18 from 9am-1pm and support the local crafters, direct sales, and artist that supported Another Chance for Animals by participating in our Christmas in July Vendor Craft Fair. There will be lots of vendors there! The concession stand will be open if you get hungry or thirsty. There is no entry fee this year! We will accept donations of any kind if you wish donate.

Another Chance for Animals is a great rescue with many cats and dogs up for adoption. You can check out some of their adoptable animals, here. They'll forever hold a special place in my heart, because they rescued my Wrigley girl when she was a puppy. Without them I wouldn't have my best girl. They pull direct from Evansville Animal Control as well. If you're interested in helping them by fostering or making a donation, you can do so by clicking here.