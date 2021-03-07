Many of our local nonprofits have had to work on the fly to pivot and get creative in order to continue generating enough funding to keep their doors open and their operations going and Warrick Humane Society is no exception.

In fact, you may remember when I shared that Warrick Humane Society had launched an Etsy Shop where they sell everything from masks and tee shirts to hats and wine cups. They are doing everything that they can to generate the money needed to maintain the day to day operations of the rescue. And starting Monday, March 8, 2012 they will be hosting a week-long, online silent auction.

The silent auction will be held on Facebook and bids can be placed by commenting the dollar amount of your bid on the photo of the item you'd like to win. There is a minimum bid increase of $1. Warrick Humane Society offers this tip,

Make sure you are on the actual picture and not the album or a picture that someone has shared.

Silent auction bidding will begin once the item photos have been posted in the event on Monday, March 8th, 2021 at around Noon or slightly before. They say bidding will close promptly at 8pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The winning bid will be determined using the Facebook time stamps. The last bid place at or before 7:59pm will be declared the winner. And speaking of winners, Warrick Humane Society volunteers will notify winners via Facebook Messenger.

Winners will be notified by Facebook Messenger sometime on Monday, March 15. If you have won an item and do not use Facebook Messenger, please email us promptly to warrickhs@gmail.com. Items must be paid for by Sunday, March 21st, 2021, or the item will go to the second highest bidder. Payment will be accepted in the form of cash, check, credit card (in person or over the phone) and PayPal. Due to COVID-19, we are happy to arrange curbside pickup of items. Due to the size of some of these items, we will be unable to ship them.

Warrick Humane Society can mail gift certificates and gift cards won in the silent auction. Any items left uncollected after March 31st become property of Warrick Humane Society and may be used in future auctions. Volunteers say they have nearly 200 items that will be going up for auction so be sure that you check the Facebook Event page to see what's up for bid beginning Monday.

Warrick Humane Society first got its start in 1983 and since then they have saved countless furry lives. The volunteers are passionate about saving animals and work tirelessly to care for all of the homeless animals that come into their facility. To make a donation or to volunteer at Warrick Humane Society, give them a call 812-858-1132 or email warrickhs@gmail.com and someone will get back with you as soon as possible. Due to the pandemic, they are open to the public on certain days and by appointment only. To learn more, visit WarrickHumaneSociety.org. The Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana.

