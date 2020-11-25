Warrick County Announces Attendance Policy for 2020 Winter Sports

On Friday (November 20th, 2020), the Warrick County School Corporation announced all students at the county's three high schools (Castle, Boonville, and Tecumseh) would switch to virtual learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases at those schools. What they didn't address with that announcement was how the decision would impact winter sports for not only those schools, but all schools in the county. That changed yesterday (Tuesday, November 24th).

As the parent of a Boonville sophomore who plays on the boy's basketball team, I had a particular interest in how the county was going to handle winter sports. Would I be able to watch my son play this season, or would I have to wait until he got home to see how the game went? As it stands right now, it looks like my wife and I will be able to be in the stands cheering him on.

In a statement released by the Corporation, Superintendent Brad Schneider stated that despite the decision to have students from all three high schools learn virtually through the remainder of the semester, winter sports would continue, and attendance would be based on the county's COVID-19 color-coded designation from the Indiana Department of Health.

If the county is either blue or yellow, capacity will be limited to 11% of the venue where the game will take place, and there will be no student section. Students who attend the games will be required to sit with their families.

If the county is orange on the state map, basketball and wrestling dual meets (meets involving the host team and one visiting team), each home team athlete, including cheerleaders and dance squad members, will be allowed four tickets each while coaches will be allowed two complimentary tickets. The visiting team will be given two tickets per away athlete, and five visiting complimentary tickets. Like in the case with a blue or yellow status, there will be no student section, as well as no band. No spectators will be allowed at swim meets, while wrestling tournaments featuring four teams or less will be given four tickets per athletes. Spectators will not be allowed at wrestling meets featuring five or more teams.

Finally, if the county is red on the state map, basketball athletes from both the home and visiting team will be allowed two tickets each. Two complimentary tickets will also be allowed per home coach, and the visiting team will be given five complimentary tickets. There will be no dance, cheer, band, or student section. Concession stands will also be closed. Dual meet wrestling matches will follow those same rules, as will meets featuring four teams or less. No spectators will be allowed at meets featuring five or more teams.

As of this writing, Warrick County is currently orange on the state map. Of course it's entirely possible that could change multiple times over the course of the season which would in turn change the policy each time.

You can read the Corporation's entire release here.

[Source: Warrick County School Corporation]