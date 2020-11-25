Here’s How You Can Help The Salvation Army ‘Do the Most Good’

2020 has been the year of (Fill in the blank). Most of us don't have very good news to report. Many people are out of work, or were out of work long enough for the bills to pile up. Now that the holidays are here, things could be looking bleak, instead of jolly. That's why the Salvation Army needs you. There are a number of ways to help out this year. I caught up with Major Mark Turner, Corps Officer and SW Indiana Coordinator, and he talks about not only how you can help, but what to do if you need assistance.

The Evansville Salvation Army provides community-based programming and social services plus worship opportunities on Sundays and throughout the week.

The Salvation Army * 812-425-1375

1040 N. Fulton Ave., Evansville, IN 47710-1856