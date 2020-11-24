Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley in Need of Holiday Meals for Residents

(***Please note the above photo was taken in the past and the RMH has asked that all food be dropped off outside.)

The Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families who have sick kids in area hospitals that live out-of-town. Both RMH Washington and Gateway locations serve families whose children are undergoing medical treatment.

Every Christmas, I have the extreme pleasure of delivering toys and home goods to The Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley with 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays. And during the holiday season, we are all excited to pitch in and extend good will towards man but sometimes we don't know where to start to help out.

If you've ever spent any time in the hospital you know that you get tired of hospital food really fast. The Ronald McDonald House is in need of some special volunteers to purchase and prepare home cooked meals or purchase dining gift cards or restaurant carry-in for their residents.

It’s easy to sign up!

Simply create a free account on the Meal Train Calendar, and you can schedule a time that works for you and your group. *Note: If you’re unsure of what you will be serving when you reserve a date, we welcome you to re-visit the website and add it.

Click here for Meals of Love Meal Train Calendar and GrubHub Link (Washington)

Click here for Meals of Love-To-Go Meal Train Calendar and GrubHub Link (Gateway)

Here are a few quick tips for our Meals of Love program in 2020:

Complete details on the program, including the easy online sign-up tool and a GrubHub purchasing link at the Gateway or Washington locations, can be found here: http://rmhcohiovalley.org/how-you-can-help/provide-a-meal/

Be sure to call the day before to check for occupancy of the House (812) 402-7642.

Whether you are making food or sending restaurant food, please either choose contactless delivery or leave it on the front porch and call the office when it's delivered. For questions or concerns, call (812) 402-7642.

RMH asks that breakfast is ready at 8 a.m., brunch at 10 a.m., lunch at 12 noon, and dinner at 6 p.m.

To avoid duplication of meals through the week and to help families plan, please be sure to include your menu when signing up or at least one week before your meal.

Please note that the families may or may not be at the House during the time the meal is served. Their children’s medical needs dictate mealtimes. Rest assured, though, that the ability to warm up a home-cooked meal is a huge gift of comfort even if you’re not here to see it.

One of our most popular community group volunteer opportunities is our meal program. It is an act of kindness that translates feelings of concern into a tangible expression of human compassion. In a time when families are going through difficult circumstances, it is nice to have a hot, delicious home-cooked meal prepared for them. Your gift of preparing a meal for our families allows them to focus on the health and well-being of their children and family. Thank you! Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions (812) 402-7642. -RMH