If You Have A Hangover, Some Say The Cure Is A Milkshake

The year 2020 has made even the non drinker or causal drinker, drink a few. Being inside and quarantined made liquor sales soar.

A lot of us, including me, even started liking alcohol we never liked before, like wine. I never liked wine, until this year. I found a wine I love in Purple Toad Winery. I even ordered a case so I wouldn't run out.

The one thing I never do is over do. I can't take it. I really never could. My hangovers are so bad, I feel like I have the flu for days after I drink too much. I have literally tried everything, before and after to prevent or cure a hangover and nothing has worked.

I recently heard that drinking a banana milkshake can cure a hangover. Really? It sounds like it would make your hangover worse! The thought of it makes me feel sick.

So, I investigated this theory, by consulting YouTube. Here is what I found out.

According to thehealthydrinker.com,

Bananas also contain healthy amounts of magnesium and potassium, which are depleted with the consumption of alcohol and also contribute to the booze blues. Plus, they are loaded with natural sugars that the body needs replenished following a night of festivities. They may or may not be the “world’s most perfect food,” but it is a fact that bananas do help cure hangovers.

Ok, I guess a banana is the fix for a hangover. So, if you plan to drink and think you might over do it. stock up on bananas for the holidays.