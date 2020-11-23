Regularly ranked as one of the best colleges and universities in the country, the University of Evansville is a fantastic option right here in the Tri-State for high school students to get a quality education. It's even more fantastic if you don't have to pay a dime for it.

The University is currently accepting submission for its annual UE High School Changemaker Challenge. Open to current high school juniors and seniors, the challenge looks to reward those students who have an idea that has the potential to bring about positive change right here in our community, our nation, or even the entire world in the categories of Health, Social Justice, Environment, and Community (Evansville-area specific ideas).

For example, if you are passionate about the importance of maintaining good physical health, you may have an idea that encourages the public to be more physically active at home or around the city, like Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's Energize Evansville program. Obviously, you can't just steal that, but you get the idea.

Or, maybe this summer's protests around the country inspired you to want to help change things for the better. Is there something you could do that may help educate the public on why change is necessary and what they can do help make it happen?

Maybe you have a completely different idea. Whatever it is, it may end up getting you a free ride to college so you can work toward making it happen.

Submissions are being accepted until January 18th, 2021 through the Changemaker Challenge website (registration required). The winning idea in each category will receive a four-year tuition for free. If your idea isn't good enough to be the top in whatever category you enter, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded in each category as well with 2nd place getting $18,000 tuition and $5,000 housing per year, while 3rd will be awarded $13,000 tuition and $5,000 housing per year.

The top 20 ideas will be announced January 22nd, with the winners set to be announced February 1st, 2021.

[Source: University of Evansville Center for Change and Innovation]