Now This is a Story All About a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

I have to think that back in 1990, when TV executives put The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on the air for the first time, they NEVER EVER expected it would have the cultural impact that it's had. It spawned a theme song that just about every human being knows the words to (at least partially), its very own dance craze, and it launched the career of its title character - eventually transforming Fresh Prince, the rapper, into Will Smith, the mega movie superstar.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air also holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people, like myself, who were teens back in the 90's - bringing back fond memories even 30 years later. I can clearly remember laying on my parent's bed every Monday night, watching Fresh Prince. I couldn't watch it in the family room because Big Bob (my daddy) was watching TV, so the next best TV was in their room. I can remember how everyone at school tried to recreate the insanely cool handshake-snap-pshhhh thing that the Fresh Prince and Jazzy Jeff did - and I remember that none of us looked nearly as cool as they did.

Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show, a much-anticipated Fresh Prince reunion has been announced. The special will premiere on Thursday, November 19th on the HBO Max streaming service. If the thought of the show alone isn't enough to get you hyped, a bet this new trailer will do the trick. From the looks of it, the reunion will have it all - memories, laughs, some tears, and an unexpected surprise guest.