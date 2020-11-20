Evansville Goodwill Turkey Day 5K Going Virtual November 21-26

Like so many annual events in 2020, organizers of the annual Turkey Day 5K in downtown Evansville have been forced to re-tool their event due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

For 30 years, the Turkey Day 5K to benefit Evansville Goodwill Industries has taken place in and around downtown Evansville. Over the course of those three decades the event has seen participation increase steadily to where last year's event had roughly 3,000 people show up on Thanksgiving morning to burn off some calories for a good cause before they sat down at their respective dinner tables to replenish those calories and then some.

This year, thanks to the pandemic, the streets of downtown Evansville will be empty Thanksgiving morning. However, there is good news. The event is still happening, and you have more than one day to participate.

As we've seen with other 5K run/walks this year, the 31st annual Turkey Day 5K will be virtual, which gives you the chance to be a part of it safely distanced from everyone else in your own neighborhood or other favorite place to walk or run. Plus, instead of taking place over just one morning, you'll have from November 21st through Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to do it.

Registration is open now and can be done online through the Evansville Goodwill Industries website for a cost of $25 per adult and $20 per child. Everyone who registers will receive a race bib and a 2020 Turkey Day 5K t-shirt. You're also encouraged to keep track of and submit your time through the website. The top times will be announced during a Facebook Live event November 30th on the Evansville Goodwill Industries Facebook page.

Money raised from the event, like it does every year, will go towards helping Goodwill continue to provide their variety of services including helping area residents improve their employment skills.