$2.2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Santa Claus, Indiana

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Santa Claus, Indiana, you might be a BIG winner!

The odds of winning the Hoosier Lotto jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819. However, it looks like that "1" was actually purchased here in the Tri-State. Someone here in southern Indiana is about to end 2020 on a high note!

Hoosier Lottery players need to check their recent tickets because one entry matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing. It turns out that this ticket was sold in Santa Claus, Indiana.

The winning ticket was bought at the Circle S Food Mart #36 on Highway 162 in Santa Claus, according to News Break.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, November 21 are: 2-4-14-21-27-30.

If those numbers match your ticket, congratulations! Your life is about to be turned around in a momentous way. $2.2 million would change anyone's life! That's a lot of money, and I am sure that it's much needed after the year we have had.

If you are the holder of the winning Hoosier Lotto ticket, the Hoosier Lottery asks that you ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.