You Could Sing the National Anthem at an Upcoming Colts Game – Here’s How

Perhaps more than any other song, performing the Star-Spangled Banner brings an immense amount of pressure. Not only is it generally performed in front of crowds (large ones more times than not), but as the song that represents our entire country, anything less than perfection is guaranteed to get you absolutely roasted on social media. If that doesn't scare you, and you think you have the voice to pull it off, the Indianapolis Colts would like to hear what you have to offer.

The team is currently searching for one golden-voiced fan to perform the Anthem at the final home game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 3rd, 2021 as part of their "Fanthem" contest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fan attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium currently sits at 12,500, a far cry from the 70,000 that get the stadium rocking during a normal year. However, that's still 25,000 eyes watching you perform. If the thought of that kicks your nerves into overdrive, the good news is, you won't actually be on the field performing while all those eyes stare down on you.

Thanks to the pandemic, all Anthem performances this year have been pre-recorded and aired on the stadium jumbotrons, and through its sound system. That will include yours if your selected.

Submissions are being accepted now through the team's website. Along with your name and contact information, you'll need to provide a link to a photo of yourself, as well as a link to a video of you singing the Anthem.

If you're chosen one, you'll head to Indy ahead of the game to record your version of the anthem at a recording studio, so it sounds good and professional. You'll also win "an exclusive Gameday Experience at a future Colts Game."

If you need a little inspiration, check out one of my all-time favorite performances of the anthem from the late Whitney Houston at Super Bowl 25 in 1991.

Good luck!

[Source: Colts.com]