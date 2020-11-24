Newburgh Celebrates Christmas & Christmas Market 2020 Cancelled

We should have known... anything that might be seen as fun gets cut off at the legs in 2020. The latest in a series of canceled events - Newburgh Celebrates Christmas and Christmas Market.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Historic Newburgh shared the sad news.

After ongoing discussions with the Warrick County Health Department since the new executive order was put in place last week, we have come to the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel Newburgh Celebrates Christmas and the Christmas Market on December 5.

Santa's Mailbox will still be placed at the corner of State Street and Jennings Street on Saturday, November 28 and remain out until Friday, December 18. All letters that have a return address will receive a handwritten reply from our Newburgh elves.

Vendor and sponsors - our committee will be in touch tomorrow with further info for you.

The event, which promised an outdoor market, live reindeer, food trucks, and a movie, was unticketed leaving crowd control to be an impossible task for the small staff and volunteers.

You can still buy tickets for Newburgh Winterlights and Small Business Saturday in Newburgh will still be happening.