Christmas Is a Go, Dr. Fauci Says Santa Is Immune to COVID-19

Finally some good news. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Santa Claus is immune and cannot spread coronavirus. Christmas is on!

KCEN reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says Santa will be just fine this year. Dr. Fauci told USA TODAY, "Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity. Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody."

That's certainly good news, but in order to keep things safe, Santa will be practicing social distancing for those coming to see him. In most cases, kids will be six feet away when they visit with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas this year. In some places, Santa will be behind plexiglass.

Expect to see Santa with a mask on as well. Santa knows kids of all ages look to him to set the example, so he'll be practicing all his social distancing protocols, including wearing his Santa mask.

Need more good news? According to USAToday, NORAD out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado has said that they will track Santa's progress on Christmas Eve as they have for the last 65 years.

The kids can call the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

There will be less people available to answer their phones, but you can also follow Santa's progress online at www.noradsanta.org.

There will also be apps available for download coming soon from Google Play and the Apple App Store.