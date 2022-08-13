Terrifying Video Of Spider Caught On Nanny Cam Descending Into Sleeping Illinois Baby’s Crib

While we are sleeping, we don't know what's happening around us. it's so creepy to think that we try to ignore that thought and just put it out of our minds.

My ex-husband was so scared that a spider would crawl into his ear that sometimes if the fear began to keep him from going to sleep, he would put ear plugs in his ears.

How likely is it for a spider to crawl in your ear?

Were my ex-husband's fears valid? Turns out, not really.

The fear of a bug in the ear is of course not completely unfounded: in the worst case, a small spider or other insects could crawl into your ear while you sleep. But this probability is extremely small.

Do spiders crawl on you while you sleep?

...movies can be a lot of fun to watch, but they also tend to reinforce our fears. When it comes to spiders, the idea that they crawl on you when you sleep is a myth. Spiders tend to shy away from humans, and just because you're asleep, doesn't mean they take that as an opportunity to attack.

- sanjoaquinpestcontrol.com

Even though according to experts, spiders getting into your bed is unlikely, it CAN happen. Let's just say that the spider seems to accidentally end up right beside you, it's still frightening.

Just like in this video I came across on Rumble. The spider in your baby's crib. is seen repelling down its silk web right into the crib of a sleeping baby in Bradley, Illinois.

Here's what the parents had to say.

A spider crawled across the camera lens in my baby's room and then descended down onto her while she was sleeping.

Watch.

OMG! I got chills. The shadow of the spider makes it look giant. YIKES! I gasped when I watched the video for the first time.

After descending, I think the spider was caught off guard. The baby does seem to freak the spider out because he comes right back up out of the crib. Even though it was just a second, it was totally terrifying.

