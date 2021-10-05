Video Shows a Wild Fireball Many Reported Seeing Over Illinois

I had friends mention they saw something weird in the sky a few days ago and now I think I know what they were talking about. A new video share shows a fireball easily visible in the sky over Illinois.

According to the video description, this was captured by James Davis on Wednesday, September 29 over Illinois. Note: the sighting over Illinois starts at around the 2:15 mark of the video.

My go-to site for meteor sightings is the American Meteor Society website. There were several sightings reported over Illinois on September 29. This report was seen by the most people and was seen from Carbondale all the way to nearly Louisville, KY. A separate report was seen at almost the same time in the St. Louis area.

Another possibility was a meteor sighting in northern parts of Iowa and Illinois earlier that day.

So far there have been no reports of meteorites being found in Illinois so more than likely this space rock just burnt up in the atmosphere. That's assuming it was a rock or asteroid and not something completely different.

Fireballs over Missouri and Illinois happen all the time and sometimes create quite a sight like this famous meteor a few years ago.

The Orionid meteor shower generally isn't seen until early October until November based on NASA's calendar. This was either a rogue meteoroid or asteroid unless the little green men had a spaceship burn up.

