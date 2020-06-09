VHS in ‘Dire Need’ of Pate Canned Cat Food for Kittens

It's "kitten season" at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, which means they have a ton of hungry little mouths to feed, and they need your help to do it.

The VHS calls this time of year "cat/kitten season" because it's when they start seeing a huge influx of kittens being dropped off. The reason being, cats typically start going "in heat" around the early part of spring, and the typical gestation period for felines is just over two months (63 to 65 days). So, if a female got pregnant in early March, those kittens are being born right about now. Considering a female averages about four kittens per litter (some more, some less), you can see how a rescue like the VHS can be overrun by their cute little hungry faces. Why do think Bob Barker always gave us this reminder at the end of every episode of the Price is Right?

Keeping all those kittens fed until they are old enough to be adopted is quite the undertaking. You can't just pour a bag of dry cat food into a big bowl, sit it in the middle of the cat room and let them have it. Not until their adults anyway. No, kittens need much softer food that requires little or no chewing, just like a human baby. You don't feed your baby a bowl of Grape Nuts cereal two weeks after they're born, right?

According to a post on their Facebook page, the VHS is looking for "Friskies pate canned cat food," specifically. They say they go through roughly a case a day, and that's even after dividing the contents of the cans up among all the kittens.They also say the pate style is easier to "mix into gruel" for the babies.

There are several ways you can make a donation:

In person 24/7 on the table outside our front porch

Ship it from our VHS Amazon wish list, or use the Amazon link below

Ship it to us from Chewy.com*

*If you’re a new Chewy customer, the VHS will get a $15 donation after your first order

Of course, monetary donations are good anytime as well. Those can be used not only to purchase kitten food, but help provide food and other services to all the animals, regardless of species, currently in their care. To make a donation, or if you're looking to add a pet to the family, visit the VHS website.

[Source: VHS on Facebook]