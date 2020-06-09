Cristobal is Bringing Severe Storms to the Tri-State Tuesday 6/9

Tropical storms are no joke, even though we are nowhere near the ocean, they can still bring a lot of wind and rain to the Tri-State.

I lived in Tallahassee, FL in 2009, and experienced Tropical Storm Claudette. I've never seen so much rain fall in such a short period of time. Trees were down all over the place, and many people were without power.

Cristobal is already the third named storm to come from the Atlantic this year. Usually, tropical storm season is later in the year. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY, the Tri-State will be impacted by the remnants of Cristobal today.

Ron Rhodes with WEHT Eyewitness News says that the main concern will be damaging winds. We can expect the storms between 10:00 A.M - 2:00 P.M. This is a good time to download our app, so you can be notified about weather warnings.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area today, for south to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.