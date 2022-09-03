One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse.

Bills iStock loading...

Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.

Utility Bill Assistance from LIHEAP

If paying your utility bills is a never-ending, unsuccessful journey, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is here to help. ABC 7 Chicago reports;

Illinois families may be eligible for more than $300 million in funding for energy bill assistance, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced in a press release Wednesday.

LIHEAP offers qualified, low-income families assistance to pay natural gas, propane, and electricity bills. In 2021 this program helped over 300,000 Illinois families who received an average of $1,330 per household in utility bill assistance.

LIHEAP funds are distributed according to the need of individual families and vary per household If qualified, LIHEAP makes a one-time payment directly to the energy provider, and the time to sign up for assistance this year is NOW.

To determine if you qualify for LIHEAP assistance, and to get signed up, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com.

More Help For Low-Income Families in Illinois

The State of Illinois actually has several other programs available for low-income families that go beyond simply helping to pay utility bills, Programs are available to help families make their home more energy efficient, pay their rent, get furnaces repaired and/or replaced, it can even help with water and wastewater services. More info about each individual program can be found at helpillinoisfamilies.com as well.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [