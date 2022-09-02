This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family.

It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.

Lark Ranch Fall 2022 Season

Lark Ranch is a family-owned and operated corn maze and pumpkin patch, with rides and attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family. There is a location in Greenfield, but the other location in Loogootee is closer to the Evansville area. In fact, the Loogootee location will be celebrating 20 years of The Ultimate Fall Experience. In the coming weeks, Lark Ranch will work to highlight the new rides, attractions, food, and facility improvements for the 2022 season. Young or old, you'll be hard-pressed not to find something at Lark Ranch that you wouldn't enjoy.

Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season on September 24th and will be open every weekend through the end of October.

Lark Ranch is home to a train ride over a mile-long corn maze, pumpkins, hayride, ponies, zip line, animals & more. Loogootee's Lark Ranch also has a 36 Passenger Carousel as well as several carnival rides too. Oh, and they also offer fair food! That's what I am most looking forward to if I am being honest.

Tickets are only $12 and include unlimited rides on the amusement equipment. Children under 2 years old and younger are free. They also offer free admission to active military. Veterans can come in at half-price admission. You can learn more and book your tickets for Lark Ranch by clicking here

Want to see what you can expect during your visit to Lark Ranch? Check out the photos below!

Check Out Lark Ranch In Loogootee, Indiana

