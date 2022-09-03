A woman was shocked when she found a love letter she wrote as a teenager to her high school boyfriend during a shopping trip to Goodwill.

Sharing her story on TikTok, content creator Kaylee Powell revealed she instantly recognized the collage she made her ex-boyfriend 10 years ago. Although her high school sweetheart painted over the love note on the back, she wanted to see if she could salvage it.

"We were at our local Goodwill and walking past the shelf when we stumbled across this, which is a piece I made 10 years ago for my high school boyfriend. You can see that he painted over my love letter but that's where my signature was. I want to buy it, I want to see if I can fix it up and if I can unveil the love letter I wrote," she explained in the viral TikTok.

Kaylee bought the item, took it home and scraped off the paint. Sure enough, her teenage love letter was revealed.

It read:

I honestly can't believe that it's only been a couple of weeks. The memories we've made, the mornings we've shared and the love I've gained are priceless. I really don't know what you see in me, I don't know why you care, but I'm just so glad you've found something you find worthwhile in me, and I'm so glad and thankful that I can call you mine. I hope we have a thousand more anniversaries after this. I hope that this is the end of my old life and the start of my new one. I love you more than words could ever say and I hope that will never change — you are my beacon of salvation, the stars in my night sky and my best friend. I love you, Kaylee P.S. Sorry I had to share my feels.

Kaylee added she found the letter "very cringe" but also "very funny," which is why she decided to share it.

Watch the clip here:

In the comments section, TikTok users were blown away by Kaylee's Goodwill find.

"The fact he donated and didn't trash it is kinda cute," one person wrote.

"'You are my beacon of salvation' is where I cracked up," another commented.

"16 is such a dramatic age. I cringed and laughed as you read it," someone else shared.