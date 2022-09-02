10th Annual Triva Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village

If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night.

What is Jacob's Village?

Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :

The mission of Jacob’s Village is to develop a safe, walkable neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

Throughout the year, the organization hosts several events to help raise money for the residents at Jacob's Village, and one event coming up will give you the opportunity to share your trivia knowledge.

10th Annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night

Jacob’s Village will host its 10th annual Trivia Night to benefit people with disabilities here in the Evansville area. It's an evening full of fun, friends, food, and of course...trivia. You can get a group of 8 to 10 friends together, reserve a table and get ready to play as a team! Oh, and if you aren't full of random knowledge about pop culture, history, or anything trivia related, that's okay. You don’t have to be a trivia buff to enjoy this fun evening.

There are a couple of options that you have when purchasing tickets for the event. For $40 per person, you can get your table of eight and experience an exciting night of trivia and a delicious buffet meal with a cash bar. However, if you want an extra special Trivia Night experience, you can purchase a ticket for $50 per person, and your night will include a personal server, preferred seating, and a delicious dessert for your table.

Jacob's Village says that there will also be a "yummy prize" for the best decorated table. So have fun and get creative with it.

The 10th Annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night will be held at the Friedman Park Event Center on November 5th. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 5:30, and trivia kicking off at 6:15.

There will be great prizes for those participating in Trivia Night, plus a silent auction full of a lot of cool items. – Great prizes and a silent auction loaded with fabulous gifts just in time for holiday shopping! Need a Table or Tickets? Contact Laura at 812.598.4122 or email at Lhurt@jacobsvillage.org.

