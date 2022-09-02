Check Out This Huge Flea Market in the Heart of Ohio Amish Country

How about a weekend road trip? The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is a treasure hunter's dream come true in Sugar Creek, Ohio. They offer 70,000 sq. ft. of shopping, food, beautiful scenery, and tons of family fun. Here's a sneak peek inside of the ultimate flea market experience!

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

My Mom loved going to yard sales and flea markets when I was young. I was never a fan of yard sales or garage sales, but I loved a good flea market. You can get lost for days and then come home broke! It's easy to do with so much to choose from. When I saw the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market pop up on my social media account, I wanted to see what it was about. I think that you'll want to know too!

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is 70,000 square feet and filled with an array of

products. They're located in Sugarcreek, Ohio which is an hour and a half south of Cleveland. It's a perfect place to take a long weekend since it's a little over six hours from Owensboro, Kentucky. The climate-controlled, indoor market offers everything from handmade Amish products, to vendors offering goods from all over the country. They're open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 until 5, March through mid-December. There's no fee to enter the flea market, but it will cost $1 to park. It's a shopping experience like no other in Ohio's Amish Country.

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

This is the type of place you need to visit on more than one occasion! The vendors are all friendly and very helpful when looking for something specific. If you are a fan of rustic and primitive decor, I would highly recommend visiting not only the market but the entire town of Berlin! Decor and furniture are only a drop in the bucket of what this market has to offer. You will find something new each visit! - Patrick

This is a very nice facility with a wide assortment of "shops" and items. We bought a number of items and have been very happy with them. The prices were very reasonable. - Michael Abel

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

Massive Fire at Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

On August 21st, 2019 Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market caught on fire when a bolt of lightning struck the market. The building sustained over $2 million in damages, and many vendors were affected. After rebuilding, the market reopened on July 30th, 2020.

Since then they've added an additional 10,000 square feet with multiple new vendors.

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market

Most Asked Questions

Can I bring my dog to the market?

We are pet friendly here in the market! We just ask that you have your dog on a leash, or in a carrier/stroller. We also have a gated pet relief area located right outside the main entrance.

Do you have wheelchairs or walkers?

The market has wheelchairs and walkers open to the public. We do not offer motorized carts however they can be utilized throughout the market as we are ADA compliant.

Do all the vendors in the market take card or should I bring cash?

All of our vendors are equipped to take a card for payment. We do also have an ATM located in the orange building.

Is there a charge for parking?

Yes, we charge $1 per vehicle upon entry. We also have season passes for $4 on sale at all times.

Google Maps

1900 State Route 39 Sugarcreek, OH 44681